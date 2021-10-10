(Bloomberg) -- Serbia, which depends almost entirely on Russia for natural gas, is counting on Vladimir Putin’s support to negotiate a new contract with Gazprom at a favorable price, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

“I know Putin and I know that we will have the best price,” Vucic told reporters in Belgrade on Sunday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “I know the man.”

Lavrov said they discussed a possible meeting between Vucic and the Russian president.

Serbia pays $270 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas under a contract expiring in December, far less than the benchmark rate that has surged in recent weeks. A European Union membership candidate for almost a decade, Serbia imports almost 90% of its gas from Russia.

Its next contract with Gazprom may be costlier. “I just hope it’s not much higher,” Vucic said.

“We discussed possible dialog at the presidential level in the near future, and I’m sure that we’ll agree on the timing of such a meeting in due course,” Lavrov said.

