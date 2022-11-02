Serbia Set to Get €2.4 Billion in IMF Financing, First in Decade

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund reached an agreement with Serbia on about €2.4 billion ($2.4 billion) in funding, the first such financing for the Balkan nation in a decade.

After securing a staff-level agreement in Belgrade, the IMF said its executive board may approve the 24-month arrangement in December. The financing would help support Serbia’s budget and spending programs as economic growth is forecast to slow this year, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told state broadcaster RTS late Tuesday.

“After a strong recovery from the pandemic, Serbia is now facing headwinds from the adverse global and regional environment, including Russia’s war in Ukraine,” the IMF said in a statement. The fund expects economic growth to slow to 2.5% this year and 2.25% in 2023.

The Serbian government has said IMF financing would offer better terms than tapping the market, as Russia’s war in Ukraine and spiraling inflation worsen credit conditions. Once approved, the IMF channel would enhance Serbia’s options after it negotiated a $1 billion loan from the United Arab Emirates in September.

“The proposed standby arrangement will be additional support to financing in challenging conditions in the global economic environment,” Serbia’s central bank said in a statement. IMF funding will also aid “structural reforms,” particularly in the energy sector, it said.

President Aleksandar Vucic said this week that the impact of the war in Ukraine is hurting the country’s economic outlook after a flash estimate showed growth slowing for the fifth consecutive quarter to 1.1% in the July-to-September period.

“At the meeting with the IMF, we were told that Serbia’s economy is resilient, but not unbreakable,” Brnabic said. “Therefore, we must not relax.”

Serbia’s maturing debt in 2023 includes 2.6 billion euros in securities due in January, April and July, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said in September. His ministry will propose a budget review this month amid rising costs for energy supplies, large infrastructure projects, welfare spending, agriculture subsidies and economic stimulus. Spending will likely widen the budget gap, initially set at 3% of gross domestic product.

The IMF funding signals that Vucic’s government is taking precautions as financial markets come under pressure, Jakub Kratky, an analyst at Generali Investments in Prague, said in an email.

“I see the whole approach as a good sign that Serbian authorities are aware of a potential liquidity squeeze,” Kratky said. Although credit terms are better under the IMF, the deal isn’t “risk-free” because Serbia will face funding freezes if it makes insufficient progress on reforms, he said.

