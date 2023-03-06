(Bloomberg) -- Serbia should keep up its monetary tightening to avoid entrenched inflation as price pressures are becoming broad-based, the International Monetary Fund representative to the Balkan country said.

The National Bank of Serbia, which has raised its key rate by 450 basis points since April to 5.5%, the highest since 2015, should “not take the foot off the brake too early,” IMF representative Yulia Ustyugova said on Sunday in a live broadcast from Serbia’s annual business forum on Mt. Kopaonik. The central bank’s next monthly rate decision is on Thursday.

“High inflation is very problematic” as the consumer price index rose to 15.8% in January, the highest in at least 15 years. Two-thirds of the price acceleration came from food and energy and “further tightening is likely needed to bring the real interest rates to the positive territory, and also in response to the further expected tightening by the European Central Bank,” she said.

IMF approved a €2.4 billion ($2.55 billion), two-year program with Serbia in December, the first financing arrangement with the country in a decade.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.