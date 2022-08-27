(Bloomberg) -- Serbia will cancel the week-long EuroPride event that Belgrade was expected to host in September as the time is “not right” for the gathering, President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Saturday.

While expressing support for the country’s openly gay prime minister, Ana Brnabic, who he had earlier in the day nominated for a third term, Vucic said the government is fighting “bigger problems” and that it has to take into account “many people who sincerely feel threatened” by the event.

EuroPride had been scheduled to take place in Belgrade from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18 as the first major event for pan-European LGBTQ community in southeastern Europe.

Serbia has held annual LGBTQ pride parades in the past that were often target of violent attacks. Brnabic, who has a child with her partner, earlier this month was publicly cursed by a high Orthodox cleric.

“These people are our brothers, our sisters, our parents,” Vucic said, adding that he’s not happy about the decision since it undermines the LGBTQ community’s rights. “But we are threatened as a country. You can’t achieve everything at once. There will be a more fortuitous time.”

