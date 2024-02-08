(Bloomberg) -- Serbia is expected to leave interest rates unchanged after President Aleksandar Vucic said the Balkan nation would start cutting borrowing costs only after monetary easing begins in the US and the euro area.

The National Bank of Serbia will keep the one-week repurchase rate for its seventh meeting at 6.5% on Thursday, according to all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Vucic told reporters two weeks ago that he expects that “money becomes cheaper in eight to nine months.”

Central bank Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic has said real interest rates may turn positive by early second quarter, possibly even without reducing the benchmark, as policymakers act to help curb price growth. Inflation slowed for nine consecutive months to 7.6% in December, but is yet to return to the central bank’s target of 1.5%-4.5%.

Serbia “should be open to begin its easing cycle as soon as inflation reaches its target range,” according to economists at Bank of America Corp. “The cycle will likely be supported and potentially triggered by the first rate cut by the European Central Bank, which we also expect in June.”

