Feb 15, 2022
Serbia to Hold Snap Vote in April as Vucic Seeks to Extend Grip on Power
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Serbia will hold snap elections on April 3 as President President Aleksandar Vucic seeks to take advantage of his party’s high popularity after weathering months of opposition protests.
The Balkan nation may also hold presidential elections on the same day, extending the grip on power Vucic’s Progressive Party has enjoyed for a decade. Parliamentary elections will take place two years ahead of schedule, in line with the president’s promise to call them after he won the last ballot.
Mainstream opposition parties have also decided to take part after boycotting the last general elections, a decision that has kept them out of parliament and without the possibility to influence decision making. Polls show Vucic’s party winning the parliamentary ballot.
Vucic and his allies have campaigned on Serbia’s strong economic expansion, boosted by ambitious government-funded infrastructure projects and ample virus aid. Opponents accuse him of corruption, weak rule of law and excessive environmental pollution in the Balkan European Union aspirant.
