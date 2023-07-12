Serbia to Look Into US Allegations Against Sanctioned Spy Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Serbia must investigate US accusations against the head of its intelligence agency but its policies won’t be swayed by any foreign power, President Aleksdandar Vucic said, after the US Treasury slapped sanctions on the Balkan country’s spy chief.

Aleksandar Vulin, an ally of the president and the director of the Security Information Agency, is under sanctions for alleged involvement in drug and weapons trafficking and for helping Russia undermine stability in the region.

“It’s very important, terribly important to conduct an investigation,” Vucic told reporters on Wednesday.

He downplayed the allegations concerning drugs and the arms trade, saying Vulin’s support for the Kremlin is what triggered the US measures.

“Sanctions against him were not imposed over crime or corruption,” Vucic said. “Sanctions against him were introduced due to his attitude toward the Russian Federation.”

Serbia aspires to join the European Union but, unlike other EU aspirants in the western Balkans, doesn’t want to join NATO, insisting on its military neutrality. It’s also an outlier in Europe by refusing to join sanctions against Russia over the attack on Ukraine, though it has condemned Russia’s invasion against its neighbor.

“My policy won’t be guided by either Americans or Russians or anyone else,” Vucic said.

