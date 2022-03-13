(Bloomberg) --

Serbia’s flag carrier will scale back flights to Moscow after criticism that it’s profiting from the service at a time when most other airlines stopped flying to Russia to comply with sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Air Serbia recently increased its Moscow flights to as many as three a day from one or two, offering travelers a rare loophole to and from the Russian capital via Serbia’s main airport in Belgrade. A candidate for European Union membership, Serbia has condemned Russia’s attack of Ukraine but hasn’t joined the sanctions imposed by the bloc.

“We will again have just one flight to Moscow, but will that satisfy those who are haranguing against Serbia over the flights?” Vucic said in an interview Saturday on Belgrade-based broadcaster Pink TV. He didn’t name the critics.

Other carriers also maintain flights to Moscow, including those based in Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, Vucic said.

“But nobody’s touching those who are in NATO, partly in Europe and partly in Asia,” he said in reference to Turkey. “They have 30 times more flights to Moscow than we do.”

“And why don’t they tell certain Gulf states, which they beg for oil, which have 15 more flights than we do” to Russia, he said. The Serbian airline will revert to its pre-war frequency of Moscow flights “so they can’t say we’re making a profit, but will they be satisfied?”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.