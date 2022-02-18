(Bloomberg) -- Serbia will partially cover the cost of acquiring a home by parents with newborns, the government’s latest measure to tackle a demographic decline.

Incentives of up to $22,700 are envisioned for couples and single parents purchasing a home in the Balkan nation whose population of just under 7 million is shrinking because of a low birth rate and migration. At the same time, property prices are increasing on the back of rising wages and economic output.

The program applies to parents regardless of their marital status, on the condition that they don’t already own property -- and aims to cover 20% to 50% of the cost to buy or build a house or an apartment.

Last year, the authorities tripled cash handouts to parents for their first-born children and increased support for bigger families, with the nation’s median age at almost 43 and a birth rate of as low as 1.5 children per couple.

