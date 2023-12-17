(Bloomberg) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s party secured a powerful victory in an early election on Sunday, reinforcing the Balkan leader’s decade-long dominance of the country, an early count showed.

The Progressive Party was on track to win an outright majority in parliament with 46.3% of the vote, while Serbia Against Violence, a liberal challenger seeking to dent Vucic’s grip on power, took 23.5%, according to a projection by the non-governmental Center for Free Elections and Democracy. The Socialist Party, a Vucic ally, won 6.6%, it said.

“It’s an absolute victory,” Vucic told supporters in Belgrade after polls closed. He swore to unite the country — and hew to Serbia’s path toward the European Union while refusing to recognize neighboring Kosovo as independent.

Serbia’s most popular politician and a one-time ally of Vladimir Putin, Vucic has sought to navigate the country toward EU membership while balancing its traditional ties with Russia. Serbia’s EU accession ambitions have stumbled over persistent tensions with Kosovo, which seceded unilaterally from Serbia in 2008. Mending ties between the two is a pre-requisite to joining the 27-member bloc.

Vucic, whose term ends in 2027, has leaned on his agenda of rebuilding Serbia’s infrastructure and luring investment, including from China, the Middle East and Russia. The opposition has pilloried what they call his autocratic rule, which has stifled the media and promoted cronyism.

The liberal faction appeared to fall short of its goal of winning the municipal election in the capital Belgrade, home to a quarter of Serbia’s population. A breakthrough there would have been a sign of any emerging weakness for Vucic.

Opposition groups accused Vucic supporters of mishandling voting protocols at polling stations and raised other irregularities on Sunday. Both private and public broadcasters gave the president and his allies far more air time in the run-up to the vote, a practice that’s been condemned by poll watchers.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic dismissed the allegations of irregularities as “lies” and “fake news” in comments late Sunday.

The Serbian leader organized the early election — the fourth since 2014 — after two mass shootings in May prompted widespread protests in the nation of 6.8 million. Tens of thousands of demonstrators joined anti-government rallies across Serbia, many pointing the finger at Vucic’s nurturing of a “culture of violence.”

Although the protests have dwindled, Vucic sought to shore up his support by touting the doubling of gross domestic product in the last decade while holding debt and the nation’s currency stable. He’s promised to lift monthly wages to an average of $1,500 by 2027.

But Vucic has far less to boast about when it comes to the EU. Tensions with Kosovo intensified in September after a dramatic daylong shootout between Serb militants and Kosovar police. The violence, which killed four including a Kosovar policeman, was the worst in almost two decades.

Vucic has ruled out any recognition of Kosovo, while EU officials have placed pressure on Belgrade to align its foreign policy with the bloc, including adopting sanctions against Russia. The Serbian leader has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but has stopped short of taking action against the Kremlin.

