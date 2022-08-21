(Bloomberg) -- Serbia will negotiate with Kosovo over the next 10 days to try to solve a dispute affecting tens of thousands of local Serbs who face a Sept. 1 deadline to change their identity cards and car plates.

Kosovo’s demand that members of the Serb minority adopt documents issued by the predominantly ethnic Albanian government in Pristina triggered tensions last month along the nations’ mutual border.

The flare-up prompted the European Union to hold talks between Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Premier Albin Kurti. The pair met in Brussels last week but made no visible progress.

“We have no other choice but to preserve peace, stability and safety,” Vucic told reporters in Belgrade. He accused Kurti’s government of mistreating its Serbian minority with the aim of making them leave the country, “but I guarantee that there won’t be any refugee convoys, we will prevent any pogrom.”

Just over 100,000 Serbs live in Kosovo, among a population of about 1.8 million, after more than 200,000 fled in the aftermath of the 1998-99 war between Serbian troops and ethnic Albanian separatists.

The conflict ended with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization driving out Serb forces. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 but most of the remaining Serbs there remain loyal to Serbia, which refuses to accept Kosovo’s secession.

The military alliance has had peacekeeping forces in Kosovo since the war, now amounting to about 3,800 troops. Vucic reiterated his appeal that the NATO-led Kosovo Force, or KFOR, prevent any violence.

Kosovo and Serbia each aspire to join the EU, but must mend ties to qualify for membership. More than a decade of talks mediated by the bloc have made little progress.

Serbia insists on some autonomy for its ethnic kin in Kosovo, while Kosovo demands that Belgrade first recognize the independence of its former province.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.