(Bloomberg) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to assist in “overcoming a halt” in talks with Kosovo, which has refused to lift a tax imposed on imports from its neighbor last year.

Kosovo put a 100% tax on imports from Serbia last November in response to Serbia’s campaign against its bid to join Interpol. Vucic insists negotiations on normalizing ties will continue only when the tariffs are lifted and free flow of goods resumes. Kosovo wants Serbia to recognize it as a state.

Serbia is looking for European Union help with mediation to reach a compromise that will ensure stability in the Balkans, Vucic’s press office said after his phone call with Merkel Saturday. An agreement would help both countries to actively pursue their EU accession paths. Their leaders are expected to meet with top EU officials in Paris next month.

