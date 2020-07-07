Serbs Plan to Reimpose Virus Curfew in Capital as New Cases Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Serbia is planning to reimpose a curfew in the capital Belgrade this weekend as a spike in new cases of Covid-19 has filled hospitals treating the virus to capacity, the president said.

The Balkan country of 7 million lifted one of Europe’s strictest lockdown regimes in May along with the rest of the continent after the social-distancing restrictions helped stifle contagion.

But now hospitals that treat the disease are filled to capacity, President Aleksandar Vucic said Tuesday.

“The situation in Belgrade is alarming,” he said in a televised news conference. “Hospitals are literally packed.”

Vucic, whose Serbian Progressive Party won a constitutional majority in elections last month, said a new government would be formed by Aug. 25.

Serbia will quickly build a new hospital with 800 to 1,000 beds, said Vucic, adding that there’s a risk that the disease will persist into the winter, when it may coincide with the seasonal flu, Vucic said.

“We’ll be facing a difficult autumn with the coronavirus,” he said. “There won’t be a vaccine by then.”

Four other Serbian cities are also strongly affected, with 13 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, the country’s highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. In all, 330 have died from Covid-19.

