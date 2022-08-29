(Bloomberg) -- As tennis icon Serena Williams prepares to play in her final US Open tournament, she’s also been readying herself for the next stage of her career away from the court.

Williams, 40, says she’ll focus on her family and her venture capital firm after tennis. She hopes to one day run a billion-dollar fund.

“It’s what I’m into, and what I really like doing,” Williams said in an interview with Bloomberg just prior to her retirement announcement this month. “I like talking to founders and asking questions and learning about businesses.”

New York’s Flushing Meadows is expected to be the site of Williams’s last competition as a pro. Her first-round match against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic is set for Monday at 7 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and it’s already shaping up to be a memorable celebration.

Regardless of how far she advances in the US Open this year, she will exit her sport as one of the greatest athletes of all time after winning 23 Grand Slam tournaments over a 27-year career that began when she was barely a teenager.

Her success has followed her off the court as well. Serena Ventures, her early-stage venture firm, raised $111 million earlier this year from banks, family offices and individual investors. Williams has been a busy angel investor over the past decade, putting money into dozens of companies including Impossible Foods, Daily Harvest and MasterClass.

“I like to be good at what I do and I really enjoy being on top of whatever I’m doing,” said Williams. “Obviously I have a ton of work to get there, but I do have a lot of drive. I’m driven to continue to work hard and do what it takes to be at the top level.”

Other than her fund, Williams also owns a stake in the Miami Dolphins and has a fashion line called S by Serena. A prolific endorsement figure throughout her time in tennis, Williams works with several of the world’s biggest brands, including Nike Inc., PepsiCo Inc.’s Gatorade, Delta Air Lines Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. She stepped down from clothing reseller Poshmark Inc.’s board in April.

