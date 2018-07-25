Sergio Marchionne, the former chief executive officer at Fiat Chrysler, has passed away at age 66. The Italian-Canadian leaves behind a remarkable legacy that includes leading the automaker’s dramatic turnaround from the brink of bankruptcy.

Here’s what industry leaders have said in tribute to Marchionne.

“We at General Motors offer our condolences to Sergio Marchionne's family and friends. Sergio created a remarkable legacy in the automotive industry. Our thoughts are also with our industry colleagues at Fiat Chrysler as they deal with this sudden loss."

-Mary Barra, chairman and CEO, General Motors

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Sergio Marchionne. An inspiring and tireless leader, he accomplished a lot in a career where he powerfully engaged at many levels, took smart risks, and was repeatedly willing to challenge orthodoxy. May he rest in peace.”

-Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief economic advisor, Allianz

“Sad news this morning on the loss of Sergio Marchionne at the age of 66. Sergio was a true visionary who leaves behind a strong legacy [at Fiat Chrysler]. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

-Jerry Dias, president, Unifor

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Sergio Marchionne, a great man and an auto industry legend. My sincere condolences to his family.”

-Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

“Sergio Marchionne really was a force in the auto industry. And for automakers in our industry here in North America, there wouldn’t be a Chrysler if it weren’t for Sergio Marchionne standing in the hallway at the U.S. treasury department and taking the helm of a company that was in bankruptcy and at the brink of failure.”

-Kristin Dziczek, research director, Center for Automotive Research

"One of the most respected leaders in the industry whose creativity and bold determination helped to restore Chrysler to financial health and grow Fiat Chrysler into a profitable global automaker."

-Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor Co.

"This is a very sad and difficult time.There is no doubt Sergio was a very special man and there is no doubt he will be sorely missed."

-Mike Manley, CEO, Fiat Chrysler

With files from the Associated Press