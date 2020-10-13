(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners and Advent International are in pole position to acquire a slice of the media rights in Italy’s Serie A soccer league, according to people familiar with the matter.

The board of Serie A agreed at a meeting on Tuesday to enter exclusive talks with the private equity firms over their offer of 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) for part of a new media company, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Italy’s FSI fund is also part of the offer from CVC and Advent, which will give the investors a 10% stake.

A representative for the CVC, Advent and FSI bid group declined to comment. A representative for Serie A declined to comment. Italian news agency Radiocor earlier reported news of the successful offer.

CVC, Advent and FSI are competing against rival bids from Fortress Investment Group LLC and Bain Capital. This week, Fortress made a last-minute offer of as much as 900 million euros for Serie A’s media rights, while Bain improved a bid for a 15% stake in a new media company, Bloomberg News reported.

Serie A is trying to increase its revenue to levels closer to those of England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga. The Italian league generated revenue of about 2.5 billion euros in 2018-2019, with almost 60% coming from broadcasting, according to a June report from Deloitte.

