A maintenance error had severely impaired the PenAir plane’s brakes, the pilot wasn’t qualified to land at the airport, the plane model shouldn’t have been allowed to fly there and winds were too strong to land.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board meets Tuesday to conclude what caused the plane to skid off the runway two years ago with 42 people on board, triggering the first airline fatality in the U.S. since 2018. But the public record reveals a troubling series of events leading to the death of a passenger and serious injury to another when a propeller broke off and pierced the fuselage.

PenAir Flight 3296, which was operating under contract with Alaska Airlines Inc., faced a daunting set of issues as it arrived at Dutch Harbor’s Unalaska Airport on the Aleutian Islands on Oct. 17, 2019, according to NTSB records.

After touching down with a strong tailwind, the Saab AB 2000 turboprop plane slid off the runway and airport grounds, coming to rest on a rock berm protecting the airport from an adjacent harbor. The impact tore a propeller blade loose and it sliced into the side of the plane, killing a 38-year-old man in his seat. A second passenger was seriously injured.

Just over a minute before touchdown, one of the pilots seemed to acknowledge the difficult environment they faced.

“Oh God,” the copilot said after being told by an airport weather observer’s radio call the rapidly shifting winds were blowing almost 28 miles (45 kilometers) per hour from nearly directly at their rear, according to a transcript of cockpit conversations.

Landing with a tail wind increases speed on the ground, requiring a longer stopping distance and stressing the brakes. Saab’s flight manual said landings shouldn’t occur with tail winds over 17 miles per hour.

‘Last Try’

But after a brief discussion, the pilots continued toward the runway. “Alright,” the captain said. “Last try.”

What they didn’t realize was the plane had a hidden malfunction that had apparently lay dormant for more than two years after the landing gear was overhauled. Crossed wires meant that when pilots jammed on the brake pedals, the anti-skid system would hamper the brakes instead of helping to stop, according to preliminary NTSB findings.

Only one of the four main tires had full braking, but it burst after skidding down the runway, further limiting the ability to stop, according to investigators.

“I’m sliding,” the captain said as he attempted to slow the plane.

PenAir’s parent, Ravn Air Group, ceased operations in 2020 and attempts to reach officials at the company weren’t successful.

There’s rarely a single cause for an aircraft accident and the PenAir case illustrates that.

Because it can be challenging to fly into Dutch Harbor, PenAir required that captains operating there had at least 100 hours commanding its aircraft. The captain on the accident flight had less than 16 hours, according to NTSB.

Additionally, the Saab 2000 aircraft shouldn’t have been allowed to fly to the airport, according to Federal Aviation Administration guidelines. The model needed longer safety areas at the end of the runway, according to NTSB documents.

An FAA inspector told investigators he couldn’t recall approving the operation and PenAir told NTSB its records were lost in a ransomware hacker attack two months after the accident.

