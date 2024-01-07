(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon’s failure to notify President Joe Biden that his defense secretary had been hospitalized for four days was the result of a series of errors, including confusion over Lloyd Austin’s wishes and his chief of staff falling ill, people familiar with the matter said.

Austin’s team understands that its handling of his illness — especially the failure to notify the White House and Congress — was unacceptable and can’t happen again, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. Austin has no plans to resign, the people said.

Austin — the US’s top defense official at a time when the US is confronting a series of crises across the globe — went into the hospital on Jan. 1 after suffering severe pain as a result of an earlier elective procedure. He remains hospitalized with no release date set, “but is recovering well and in good spirits,” Defense Department spokesman Patrick Ryder said Sunday.

“For privacy reasons, we’re not able to provide additional information,” he said.

The 70-year-old former Army general’s absence — and the failure to tell anyone that he had been hospitalized in intensive care — left the White House and Congress stunned and scrambling for answers. Even with Austin’s reputation for extreme privacy, the absence represented a grave breach of protocol for notifications in the chain of command.

Details have gradually emerged, shedding light on what happened. According to one of the people, Austin — who had undergone an elective procedure in late December — didn’t tell his staff they should notify others when he was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on New Year’s Day after experiencing severe pain.

At the same time, Austin’s chief of staff, Kelly Magsamen, was ill with the flu and also failed to notify anyone, one of the people said.

Biden in Dark on Defense Secretary’s Hospital Stay for Days (2)

The person said that Austin’s military aide quickly put Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks in charge of running the Pentagon, although she wasn’t informed of the reason for this decision. If the White House Situation Room had called for Austin, they would have been put through to Hicks, the person said, adding that there was no break in the chain of command or national security threat as a result of the failures.

Since Friday, Austin has “received operational updates and has provided necessary guidance to his team,” and he has been in contact with senior staff including Hicks, Ryder said. On Saturday, Austin received an electronic version of the President’s Daily Brief, Ryder said.

The Pentagon said Sunday that Austin transferred some operational responsibilities to Hicks as his deputy, which occasionally occurs and is “not tied chiefly to health-related matters.”

A senior US official said there are standing protocols to ensure the White House can reach US government officials, including deputies and other senior department leaders.

Biden and Austin didn’t speak to each other for two days after the president was informed Thursday about his defense secretary’s health issues, but they talked Saturday evening, according to the people familiar with the matter. The president has full confidence in Austin, a US official said separately.

Austin apologized on Saturday for failing to inform the public for days, while saying he’s on the mend and expects to return to the Pentagon “soon.” The statement didn’t address his communications with the White House.

Austin remained hospitalized Sunday as he faced bipartisan criticism for failing to go public for days. Republican senators on Saturday called for “consequences” for Austin’s notification gap, accused the Pentagon of deliberately withholding information and demanded that the Biden administration give a full briefing to lawmakers on what happened.

“It’s pretty shocking on this because when you’re the secretary of defense, you need to make everyone aware that you’re actually going to be out of pocket,” Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, said on Fox News Sunday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.