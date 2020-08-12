(Bloomberg) -- There are early reports of “serious injuries” after a train derailed in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The train derailed on a line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, in what Sturgeon, speaking in Scotland’s parliament, described as “an extremely serious incident.”

The suspected cause of the incident is a landslip, the Press Association reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation. It’s understood the locomotive and three carriages derailed and slid down an embankment, according to PA.

Pictures posted by BBC correspondent James Cook showed smoke and emergency services’ vehicles at the scene.

Separately, ScotRail said it’s assisting emergency services with an “incident,” according to a post on its Twitter feed. The ScotRail franchise is operated by Abellio, according to the company’s website.

Network Rail Scotland said it’s “too early” to confirm exact nature of the incident.

