(Bloomberg) -- Yana Peel has stepped down as chief executive officer of London’s Serpentine Galleries following a controversy over investments made by her husband’s private equity firm in an Israeli cybersecurity company.

Peel was scrutinized in a Guardian newspaper report last Friday for the holding in NSO Group, which has come under criticism over the use of its software for surveillance by government authorities. Novalpina Capital LLP, where Stephen Peel is a co-founder, said at the time that it acquired a majority stake in NSO Group in March and is working with the company on governance changes.

“In light of a concerted lobbying campaign against my husband’s recent investment, I have taken the decision to step down as CEO of the Serpentine Galleries,” Yana Peel said in a statement on Tuesday. “These attacks are based upon inaccurate media reports now subject to legal complaints.”

Peel said she had decided to continue her work “in supporting the arts, the advancement of human rights and freedom of expression” by moving away from her current role.

Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, is chairman of Serpentine Galleries.

In a statement, the chairman and board of the Serpentine Galleries said: “It is with a mix of gratitude and regret that the Board of Trustees of the Serpentine Galleries has accepted the resignation of CEO Yana Peel.”

NSO was in the limelight in May after its software was suspected of being used in intercepting messages from the phones of human rights activists through WhatsApp. Internet security think tank Citizen Lab said last year it had identified 45 countries where NSO’s spyware, including flagship product Pegasus, was being used to conduct surveillance operations.

NSO says its technology helps government intelligence and law enforcement agencies thwart major terrorist attacks, bring home abducted children and stop pedophiles and other criminals.

