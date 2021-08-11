(Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc., a maker of business workflow software, said it will acquire the indoor-mapping company Mapwize to help users navigate offices and reserve conference rooms from their desktops and phones.

The acquisition of Lille, France-based Mapwize is expected to close in the third quarter, the companies said Wednesday in a statement. Terms were not disclosed. Mapwize, founded in 2014, has customers in Europe, Asia and the U.S., according to the company’s website.

As hybrid work models gain popularity, cloud computing software makers are pushing to develop features that accommodate the changing landscape of office communications. ServiceNow sells applications that help companies organize their personnel, customer service and information technology operations as well as transition to more online work. Mapwize also will help ServiceNow’s clients as they navigate a return to the office, said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of employee workflows at Santa Clara, California-based ServiceNow.

“With Mapwize, ServiceNow will power the future of employee experiences by making it easier for people to navigate their work environment and access the workspace information and workplace services they need to remain productive,” McConnell said.

