(Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc., a cloud-based corporate software provider, appointed Bill McDermott, who formerly ran SAP SE for almost a decade, as chief executive officer.

McDermott, 58, will succeed John Donahoe, who is departing to run Nike Inc., after leading the software company since 2017.

McDermott had surprised the software industry earlier this month when he stepped down from Walldorf, Germany-based SAP. He joined SAP in 2002 and was the first American to hold the CEO position at the company. He embraced cloud computing, changing the way SAP sold software so customers could use it over the internet. McDermott had been transitioning the company through acquisitions and revamped products, challenging rivals Salesforce.com Inc. and Oracle Corp.

