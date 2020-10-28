(Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc. projected subscription sales in the current quarter that narrowly topped Wall Street estimates, signaling that companies are continuing to invest in upgrading their business workflow software while employees remain stuck at home.

Subscription revenue will be $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion in the period ending in December, the Santa Clara, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $1.13 billion. The company raised its fiscal-year subscription sales forecast to as much as $4.26 billion from about $4.23 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott has pledged to turn 17-year-old ServiceNow into a “software juggernaut.” The company has a plan to reach $10 billion in revenue, on an unspecified time frame, from selling applications that help companies organize their personnel, customer service and IT operations and transition to more online work. Like rival Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow has offered clients a set of software tools to help them safely return to their offices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares rose more than 3% in extended trading after closing at $484.05 in New York. The stock has climbed 71% this year.

In the third quarter, ServiceNow reported subscription revenue increased 31% to $1.09 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate of $1.06 billion. Total sales increased 30% to $1.15 billion in the period ended Sept. 30. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.21 a share. Analysts projected $1.03.

ServiceNow also appointed Apple Inc. executive Larry Jackson to its board of directors, now enlarged to 11 seats. Jackson, the global creative director of Apple Music, will be ServiceNow’s first Black director. McDermott said in a statement that Jackson would bring a focus on customer experience to the board.

The software maker earlier Wednesday said it named Gabrielle Toledano, previously of Keystone Strategy LLC and Comcast Ventures, as chief talent officer effective in January.

“Covid is redefining the future of work, accelerating digital transformation and amplifying the need to unify systems, silos, and processes,” McDermott said in the statement. “Customers are leveraging the Now Platform to create the workflows that deliver great experiences for heroic veterans, students, knowledge workers, consumers, and so many others worldwide.”

(Updates with company appointments beginning in the sixth paragraph.)

