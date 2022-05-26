(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to The Pay Check on Apple Podcasts

All day long, kids stream in and out of the Tiffany-blue front door at Project Elimu, the premier ballet school in Kibera, a vibrant, low-income community in Nairobi, Kenya. But not all of the school’s visitors are dancers.

Some, like 18-year-old Esther, are in acute distress, facing abuse at home or struggling with early pregnancy and parenthood. Esther is one data point in a wave of girls who became pregnant during the pandemic. According to the UNFPA, the United Nation’s sexual and reproductive healthy agency, some 1.4 million women and girls became pregnant unintentionally as a result of contraception interruptions in the first year of the pandemic alone.

Before her pregnancy, Esther was on track to become the first in her family to graduate from secondary school. Instead, pandemic school closures sent her into an unsafe and unstable home. She gave birth to her son in November 2020. Her name has been changed here for privacy reasons.

After she found out she was pregnant, “I would, just go on crying, crying, crying,” Esther said. “Like, I don't have anything to do with my life. I feel I just want to die.”

It was in Project Elimu and its founder, Michael Wamaya, that Esther found the support she needed to raise her son and eventually re-enroll in secondary school. In this week’s episode of The Pay Check podcast, we visit the ballet school and other community programs in Nairobi to see how Esther and other girls whose lives were altered by the pandemic are faring now.

“He told me, ‘It is not the end,’” Esther said, referring to Wamaya. “‘People do make mistakes, but at the same time you have to understand yourself and you want to be given another chance to go back to school.’”

Young mothers like Esther face significant challenges. Girls who get pregnant and don’t finish school are less likely to survive pregnancy and childbearing, and more likely to struggle financially; their children are less likely to survive infancy, less likely to complete school and more likely to face a long list of social, emotional, and economic challenges.

With escalated rates of teen pregnancy during the pandemic, more boys than girls returned when Kenyan schools reopened in January 2021. Girls who were supposed to complete their schooling in 2020 were twice as likely to become pregnant and three times as likely to drop out of school entirely than those who sat for their final exams in 2019, according to one longitudinal study. Those unplanned pregnancies set women’s progress back generations. It will now take 135 years for the world to reach gender parity, compared to 100 years prior to the pandemic, said Nabil Ahmed, a strategist at Oxfam International, a global poverty nonprofit.

But it’s programs like Project Elimu that give development experts hope of recovery. During the 2014 to 2016 Ebola crisis in West Africa, researchers in Sierra Leone found that girls who had participated in community-based empowerment and education programs were less likely to get pregnant when schools shut down and more likely to return to class when restrictions were lifted. Those programs can act as support systems for girls, helping them get back on their feet if things go wrong — even if it’s not pregnancy related.

Take 14-year-old Brenda Branice. She initially came to Project Elimu to dance, but during the pandemic found respite and support at the school.

When the pandemic came to Kenya, her mother, who had been working as a domestic helper in a wealthier family’s home, lost her job. Her older brother, who drives a boda — a motorcycle taxi — saw rides dry up. It was even worse when the government enforced curfews and national travel restrictions.

At home, “I missed my friends, I missed my English teacher — she was nice, I liked her, she always supported us,” Branice said. Her mother did her best, encouraging the kids to keep up on their schoolwork, but it wasn’t the same as being in a classroom. And so when schools reopened, Branice was thrilled. That changed on her first day back.

“Our teacher told us that, ‘If you don’t have the money, just go back home; we are not going to tolerate nonsense,’” she said. “I tried to explain to him that my mom now, she doesn’t have money, once she gets the money I will pay him. He didn’t understand so he just kicked me out and I went home.”

Branice’s mom had found work selling avocados and other basic groceries, and eventually, she and Branice’s brother cobbled together enough to pay the fees. When Branice returned to the classroom, the humiliating ordeal repeated itself, with new terms and new fees.

“It just makes me feel bad,” Branice said. When it comes to getting the money for school, “I can’t do it. It’s just impossible.”

Compounding her problems is a head injury she sustained from her abusive father. She ended up in the hospital recently, and still experiences headaches and dizzy spells, which makes it difficult to muster up the energy for school.

When she goes to dance class, though, the abuse and money stressors recede into the background, and she can just be a girl in her body.

“When I’m dancing ballet, I always feel happy, excited, comfortable,” Branice said. At Project Elimu, she can also get something to eat, find a friend to play with and pick up sanitary pads if her mom can’t afford them.

Community programs like this one, development experts say, are key to girls’ well-being. In 2020, Kenya’s economy contracted for the first time in nearly three decades, and as the country and developing nations like it work to get back on track, making sure girls are healthy and educated is a necessary component for significant future growth. Educated girls grow into healthier women who are more likely to be employed, who in turn raise healthier children. These gains compound on each other for generations.

Some days, Branice imagines she’ll be a dancer. Other days, she says she wants to be a driver. Sometimes, especially when she’s sent home because she doesn’t have the money for school fees, she feels hopeless and worries she won’t be anything at all. But most of the time, she’s confident that if she can just stay in the classroom, she can get where she wants to be: finished with school, living in a big house and supporting her family.

“I am proud of myself because even though my mom doesn’t have the money to pay for my school fees, I always work hard and I always get the highest grades,” Branice said. “So I always feel happy. I don’t lay [around], wasting my mom’s money. I always work hard. I always try my best that I can.”

