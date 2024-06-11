(Bloomberg) -- Motonari Sakai is planning to burn the midnight oil on one of the biggest days in the economic calendar this month.

“I have no dinner appointments, I will refrain from drinking at home to watch the US CPI release in peace,” said the Tokyo-based chief manager of foreign-exchange and financial products trading division at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp. “Then I will probably stay up at night for the Fed decision at 3 a.m.”

Sakai is not alone.

Investors from Tokyo to Sydney are game-planning how the double-whammy of US inflation data and the closely-watched Federal Reserve “dot plot” could rock everything from stocks to bonds and currencies. The events have the potential to upend markets, given expectations officials are more likely to make changes to their closely watched quarterly rate projections — also known as the dot plot — than not.

The outlook on the Fed’s rate trajectory has whipsawed the markets over the past year, with swaps traders slashing bets for the number of rate cuts to closer to one from more than six at the start of 2024. That led to a selloff in Treasuries and a rebound in the dollar, which has derailed Asian currencies such as the yen and the yuan.

So even with India’s post-election volatility, central banks in Japan and Taiwan gearing up for their own rate decisions and various Southeast Asian currencies testing key support levels, there’s no avoiding the fact that US monetary policy is the single most critical input for traders around the world.

Adding to the complexity in the region is the time difference with the US, forcing traders to load up on caffeine to parse through the Fed’s outlook in the wee hours of the morning. Most have little choice but to do so given the heft of the twin events on the same day — a phenomenon that has happened only seven times since 2014.

‘Cash Is King’

Emerging market experts like Sakshi Gupta are among those on high alert. Carry trades that involve riskier developing nation currencies like the Indonesian rupiah or the Indian rupee could come under pressure should US prices come in hotter-than-expected or if the Fed proves more hawkish than thought.

“The meeting is very important especially for the rupee,” said Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank Ltd. “It could be a trigger for the rupee to move into a new range,” she said.

City Index Inc. likes buying gold and silver. “Cash is king,” said Shoki Omori, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities Co., who is also going to be monitoring the yen. BNP Paribas Asset Management’s Wei Li, a money manager, has retained positive positions in US, Japanese and emerging Asia equity markets “with some tactical adjustments implemented and shifted toward shorter duration.”

Wee Hours

In Singapore, Vishnu Varathan is among those clearing his diary in preparation.

“Set the alarm — it’s going to be extra wee early,” said Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Ideally the right way to prepare for this is to take the day off, sleep through the afternoon, wake up at 11 p.m. with some coffee and Twisties, and sit in front of the screen.”

For Kyle Rodda, the alarm is set at 3:55 a.m. in Melbourne. “Straight in front of the laptop at home before a quick run into the office after the presser,” said the senior financial market analyst at Capital.com. “The dealing team has it worse.”

