(Bloomberg) -- Representative Seth Moulton is dropping out of the presidential race, his campaign spokesman said Friday, after a brief campaign that never left the ground.

Moulton plans to formally announce his departure from the crowded field at the Democratic National Committee meeting in San Francisco on Friday. Campaign spokesman Matt Corridoni confirmed Moulton was leaving the race.

“Although it might not have been Seth’s year, he leaves the race with an enhanced national profile, having proved himself to be a next-generation foreign policy leader in the Democratic Party who has broad appeal,” Corridoni said.

The Massachusetts congressman failed to qualify for any of the three Democratic presidential debates based on polling and fund-raising numbers.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Washington Governor Jay Inslee both dropped out this week. Their departures were preceded by Representative Eric Swalwell of California. Hickenlooper is pursuing a Senate seat, while Inslee and Swalwell are seeking re-election.

Moulton is an Iraq War veteran and focused his campaign on national security issues. That earned him the endorsement of retired General Stanley McChrystal, who led U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

But his lack of national name recognition, having only been in the House since 2015, and focus on foreign policy made it difficult for him to ever consistently poll at 1%.

Moulton, 40, raised $1.2 million in the second quarter. He officially entered the race in April.

On Aug. 7, the Washington Post reported Moulton was laying off at least half of his staff of 30. The move came a day after a Boston Globe poll found he had 0% support in New Hampshire, an important primary state and neighbor to his home of Massachusetts.

