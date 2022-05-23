Seven Dead, 24 Hurt After Philippine Ferry Bursts Into Flames

(Bloomberg) -- At least seven people died after a passenger ship caught fire on Monday in the Philippines, the Coast Guard said.

The fast craft vessel, which was carrying 134 passengers and crew members, caught fire off the waters of Real town in Quezon province, Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo said a statement. The fire reportedly started from the ship’s engine room, he added.

Twenty-four passengers were hurt, while 103 were rescued and uninjured, the Coast Guard said. The vessel has already been towed to the shore, it added.

