(Bloomberg) -- Seven people have died in Australia after severe storms lashed the nation’s east coast on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, while a number of people remain missing amid ongoing rescue operations.

In the state of Queensland, five people including a nine-year-old girl have died in a range of incidents as a result of the storms, according to Police. Two died after a large boat capsized near Green Island in Moreton Bay, which had a total of 11 people on board. One person is still missing, the ABC reported, while eight have been rescued.

In the southern state of Victoria, a woman was found dead after flash flooding hit a campground in the state’s east. It came after a man earlier died after being hit by a falling tree branch, local media reported. In New South Wales, the State Emergency Service has been helping communities clean up after giant hail, heavy rainfall and flash flooding across large parts of the state.

In the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, competitors are facing squalls of 30 knots or more. The total fleet now stands at 96 boats after two more crews withdrew from the race on Wednesday morning due to “various issues”, organizers said in an update. One yacht called “Sticky” suffered a lightning strike and electrical damage but there were no reported injuries. Another entrant, “Maritimo 52” had rigging damage.

The Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan is expected to resume today after rain delays hit on the first day.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.