(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co. is planning to list its supermarket unit Ito-Yokado, which is facing intensifying competition from discount stores and online retailers, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The listing could take years to complete and Seven & i is expected to hold shares in the entity, according to the report, which cited a person it didn’t identify. President and Chief Executive Officer Ryuichi Isaka may announce the plan on Wednesday together with its full-year earnings results, it said.

A decision on whether to list Ito-Yokado hasn’t been made, according to company spokesperson Muneyuki Takeda.

The Tokyo-based convenience store giant has been pushing forward with a restructuring of the troubled supermarket chain. That’s included considering a potential sale, according to a report by Toyo Keizai that the company denied. Separately, local media have reported a series of store closures across the country with plans for more, including shutting four near Tokyo from this summer.

The company is pursing a listing despite Ito-Yokado’s sluggish performance as it sees a path toward rebuilding its business, Kyodo reported.

Seven & i has previously announced a partnership with the supermarket unit to add more diverse products to its bigger convenience stores.

