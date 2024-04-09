Apr 9, 2024
Seven & I Plans to List Supermarket Unit Ito-Yokado, Kyodo Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co. is planning to list its supermarket unit Ito-Yokado, which is facing intensifying competition from discount stores and online retailers, the Kyodo news agency reported.
The listing could take years to complete and Seven & i is expected to hold shares in the entity, according to the report, which cited a person it didn’t identify. President and Chief Executive Officer Ryuichi Isaka may announce the plan on Wednesday together with its full-year earnings results, it said.
A decision on whether to list Ito-Yokado hasn’t been made, according to company spokesperson Muneyuki Takeda.
The Tokyo-based convenience store giant has been pushing forward with a restructuring of the troubled supermarket chain. That’s included considering a potential sale, according to a report by Toyo Keizai that the company denied. Separately, local media have reported a series of store closures across the country with plans for more, including shutting four near Tokyo from this summer.
The company is pursing a listing despite Ito-Yokado’s sluggish performance as it sees a path toward rebuilding its business, Kyodo reported.
Seven & i has previously announced a partnership with the supermarket unit to add more diverse products to its bigger convenience stores.
