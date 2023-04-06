(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co. dropped the most in more than two years after its full-year forecast missed analyst estimates, while saying that it will consider strategic options following a push by activist fund ValueAct Capital Management LP’s to abandon its conglomerate structure.

The stock fell as much as 7.5% in Tokyo trading Friday, the largest intraday decline since August 2020. The benchmark Topix Index rose less than 1%.

The retailer issued a forecast for operating profit of ¥513 billion ($3.9 billion) for the fiscal year to February 2024, short of the ¥526 billion yen average projected by analysts. The outlook for full-year sales also fell a bit short of analysts’ expectations.

Seven & i said it will consider strategic options, including spinoffs and public listings. A new review committee of outside board members will recommend changes and execute them, the retailer’s eight independent directors said in a statement on Thursday.

ValueAct has been pushing Seven & i to improve its valuation, calling on the Tokyo-based retailer to “pursue bold, structural reform and pursue it with urgency.” The investor is pushing Seven & i to narrow its business focus to 7-Eleven, which it said could become a global champion as a convenience store franchise and boost the company’s value.

Seven & i has more than 83,000 stores worldwide, including the Speedway gas-station franchise in the US. The company is best known for its 7-Eleven stores, and its operations include Denny’s Corp.’s Japan restaurants, the Ito-Yokado supermarket chain and even its own bank.

The retailer also announced a change to its finance and credit-card operations, and set a goal of delivering greater shareholder returns via better cash flow, payouts and growth in its convenience-stores business. It will keep paying out dividends, improve operating cash flow, embrace financial integrity to boost the ratio of total shareholder returns to 50% or more through fiscal 2025, it said.

Earlier this week, the fund said it had “little confidence in the outcome” of the retailer’s current strategy, and called on management to respond to its questions in an open letter to the company’s board earlier this week. The global retailer is sticking to a conglomerate structure and the board isn’t considering strategic alternatives and should explain why, the activist investor wrote.

The company also received a recommendation for a new board structure from ValueAct that excludes four current members, Chief Executive Officer Ryuichi Isaka said after the company released its earnings on Thursday. The proposal is being discussed internally and the company plans to respond within a week or two, he said.

“Our plan and the separate letter from the board members were comprehensive, and answered the questions to some extent,” Isaka said during an earnings call. “We’ll give a clear view by the company in mid-April.”

