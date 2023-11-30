(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co. will buy the company that operates 7-Eleven convenience stores in Australia for A$1.71 billion ($1.1 billion) as Japan’s largest retailer looks to bolster its profitability and growth abroad.

The firm will buy its licensee, Convenience Group Holdings Pty., from R.G. Withers Nominees Pty., through a subsidiary, it said in a statement on Thursday. The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter, it said.

The acquisition is set to accelerate Seven & i’s growth beyond the saturated Japanese convenience-store market, which is also facing longer-term headwinds from the country’s declining population. It bought Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s gas-station business Speedway for $21 billion in 2020 and its purchase of Sunoco LP stations and stores in the US for $3.3 billion completed in 2018.

Convenience Group Holdings operates about 751 stores in Australia and had net income of A$74 million from revenue of A$6 billion in the year ended June, according to the statement.

Separately, Seven & i said it will buy back up to ¥110 billion ($748 million) of shares and conduct a 3-for-1 stock split.

