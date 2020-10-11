(Bloomberg) --

Seven in ten Britons support local lockdowns in areas where cases of coronavirus are on the rise while 68% support imposing such restrictions where they live if needed, according to the findings from a new Ipsos MORI survey.

The poll findings, based on interviews with close to 1,900 people on Oct. 9 and 10, come ahead of a possible announcement for tougher lockdown rules this week. Support was broadly there for restricting social gatherings to no more than six people from two households at 63% while six in ten people were for a ban on all travel in and out of the U.K.

However, the British public are somewhat divided on closing all restaurants, pubs and bars with 43% in support and 37% against. It was also the same when survey respondents were asked about going for another complete nationwide lockdown with 40% against and 43% for the measure.

