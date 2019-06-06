Seven Metro Areas Have Gained at Least 100,000 Jobs Under Trump

(Bloomberg) -- Job creation in Dallas is flourishing.

About 5% of all employment growth since President Trump took office was in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas metropolitan statistical area, according to analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Dallas created more than 216,000 jobs and was followed by the Phoenix, Houston and Boston metro areas with more than 150,000 each. The top seven metro areas added in excess of 100,000 jobs and the top 24 created more than 50,000 jobs.

Changing the dynamic to percentage growth to level the playing field moves the rankings. Two Texas energy hotbeds -- Midland and Odessa -- take the top slots followed by Reno, Nevada; St. George, Utah and Greeley, Colorado. Among the metros with a labor force greater than 1 million, Nashville and Phoenix lead with growth of 8.7% and 8.1% respectively.

Los Angeles and New York fall sharply on a percentage growth basis. LA drops to No. 258 of 396 ranked metros and NYC comes in at No. 310 with less than a 1% change in the number of employed.

Read More:

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Tanzi in Washington at atanzi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Tanzi at atanzi@bloomberg.net, Shelly Hagan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.