Seven People Killed in Overnight Suicide Bombing in Somalia

(Bloomberg) --

At least seven people were killed and more than 10 others injured in an overnight suicide bombing at a popular ice-cream and bakery shop in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

“Most of them were young, innocent Somali youths,” government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar said.

Al Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabaab took credit for the attack through Radio Andalus.

Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visited U.S. Troops in Somalia

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.