(Bloomberg) -- Michelin awarded new stars to seven restaurants in Taipei in its latest guide, cementing the Taiwanese capital’s reputation as one of the top fine-dining destinations in Asia.

Twenty four restaurants claimed at least one of the coveted stars in the 2019 guide released Wednesday, up from 20 restaurants last year.

One of the most notable debutants is Sushi Amamoto, a hard-to-find sushi bar with just 12 seats, a completely new entry with two stars in the 2019 guide. Tairroir and Raw, known for their innovative fusion dishes, both made the jump to two stars from one star in 2018. Shoun RyuGin and The Guest House kept their two star ratings.

Cantonese establishment Le Palais was the only restaurant in Taipei to receive three stars for a second year in a row.

“Client numbers to Le Palais doubled after it won three Michelin stars last year,” said Kenny Tseng, general administrations director at FDC International Hotels Corp., which owns the restaurant. “The Michelin guide not only helps promote Taiwan’s image as a gourmet destination but also attracts tourists to Taipei.”

FDC International rose 2.6 percent Wednesday after Le Palais held on to its three stars. Shares fell 2.1 percent as of 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

Michelin’s restaurant reviewers anonymously award stars based on creativity, quality and service. Three stars are given to restaurants “worth a special journey,” two stars for those “worth a detour,” and one star is for those deemed “worth a stop.”

