(Bloomberg) -- When Kia Corp.’s EV9 starts shipping sometime in the next few weeks, it will come with many features already unremarkable in the universe of electric cars: fast charging and a big display screen, to name a few. But Kia’s third electric vehicle is also poised to solve some tricky calculus in the US EV market, perhaps best illustrated by a feature more remarkable than it seems: a third row of seating.

“Nobody has really produced a true, family, three-row EV SUV,” says Kia Vice President of Sales Eric Watson. “That’s what’s exciting.”

Watson’s excitement isn’t misguided: US drivers are quite keen on the ability to chauffeur a basketball team plus substitutes. This year through October, Americans bought 2 million three-row vehicles, according to Edmunds — almost 20% of all new cars. While a few of those were six-figure luxury land yachts like the Cadillac Escalade, the majority were geared at more modest buyers. The average transaction price was $57,000 and the most popular seven-seater, Toyota’s Highlander, starts just shy of $40,000.

The problem isn’t so much kids; in the US only about 8% of families have three or more children. The problem is that many kids have both friends and the temerity to invite those friends to places — places that require car trips.

It’s a conundrum that the EV machinery has yet to address, at least not very well. Of the 50 distinct electric models available in the US, only four of them can seat seven: the Mercedes EQS and EQB SUVs, Rivian’s R1S and the Tesla Model X, which offers a two-seat upgrade to its standard layout of five. And if you’re looking for a variant that also has 300-plus miles of range, it’ll cost at least $80,000.

This isn’t some elaborate C-suite strategy to preserve the largest and most lucrative of the gas-burning cars — at least, not overtly. It’s mostly a matter of physics. Moving a big car requires a big battery, especially if that car is boxy and only nominally aerodynamic. Big batteries are expensive, making models that rely on them pricier by default. Big batteries are also heavy, which further stresses the engineering and economics of the whole package.

“We can’t really get away from the affordability issue, no matter how hard we try,” says Ryan Robinson, Deloitte’s auto research lead.

While prices for lithium-batteries are falling — to an average of $139 per kilowatt hour in 2023, from $161 last year — these power packs still account for a sizable portion of EV production costs. The 129 kWh battery on Rivian’s R1S truck, for example, runs about $18,000 on its own, according to BloombergNEF’s math, and provides roughly 320 miles of range. A smaller and lighter seven-seater, the Mercedes EQB SUV gets by with a 70.5 kWh battery that costs somewhere around $10,000. But its range tops out at 245 miles.

For consumers, that means choosing an EV boils down to a simple, uncomfortable trade-off. Long range, large size and a decent price — a would-be buyer can only have two out of three.

Kia’s EV9 could be the first car on the US market to crack that equation: It seats seven, travels up to 304 miles on a charge and starts at $54,900. Unlike other affordable SUVs, which jam extra seats into what would otherwise be cargo space, the EV9 also offers 20 cubic units of storage, about as much as a Tesla Model 3.

Allyson Harwood, senior editor at auto research company Kelley Blue Book, says the EV9 is spacious, upscale and quiet. “I was really impressed with it,” she says. “It will give you what shoppers want in a three-row SUV, except you never have to go to a gas station.”

Volvo will also join the seven-seat EV club next year with its EX90; details are scarce, but the company is touting 300 miles of range and a price around $80,000. Also joining: Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz, a battery-powered revival of the company’s storied microbus.

For now, few other carmakers seem eager to lean in on three-row electric SUVs, at least at prices that match their gas-powered cousins. And zero auto executives have suggested reviving the minivan for the electric era; Robinson says recent demand for three-row vehicles comes in part from a “never-minivan” crowd.

Demand is also coming from remote workers who streamlined their garages from two commuter cars to a single, large vehicle. Harwood says the segment is likewise drawing interest from millennials with hobbies, who might have bought a smaller SUV a decade ago when there were even fewer large electric models. “It’s one of those vehicles that can do just about anything,” she says.

Kia has been taking reservations for the EV9 since mid-October and Watson says uptake has already been better and broader than expected. Much of the interest is coming from Texas and other truck-heavy parts of the US.

“It’s just proving that EVs have appeal beyond the states where we have [zero-emission] requirements,” he says. “We have reservations from all 50 states now; we just got North Dakota.”

