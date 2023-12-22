(Bloomberg) -- Seven tipsters will split more than $28 million in awards for helping the US Securities and Exchange Commission bring an enforcement action.

“These whistleblowers provided valuable information and substantial assistance that played a critical role in the SEC returning millions of dollars to harmed investors,” Creola Kelly, head of the agency’s whistleblower office, said in a statement Friday.

The SEC said that the award would be shared by one claimant and two sets of joint claimants. The first person will receive the biggest award of more than $13 million, according to an order from the agency.

The enforcement action and identities of the whistleblowers weren’t disclosed, in line with agency policy. The tip program was established by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act to organize and provide incentives to tipsters.

Whistleblowers can receive between 10% to 30% of the amount collected through monetary penalties in successful enforcement cases in which fines exceed more than $1 million. The SEC has paid out more than $1 billion to those who helped the regulator since the program’s inception.

