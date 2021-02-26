(Bloomberg) -- The seventh sitting board member of the Texas grid operator has resigned in the wake of blackouts that hit the state last week during a severe winter storm.

Clifton Karnei, who represented electric cooperatives on the board, stepped down on Thursday evening, said Leslie Sopko, a spokeswoman for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, in a telephone interview.

Six Ercot board members and one candidate for a position resigned earlier this week including the chair and vice-chair. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had called for an overhaul of the leadership of Ercot after more than 4 million Texans were left in the dark for days due to power supply shortages.

