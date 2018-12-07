Seventy Short of a `Yes' Vote May Still Leave the Pound Intact

(Bloomberg) -- The pound may more than hold its poise if Theresa May’s Brexit deal is rejected by fewer than 70 to 75 lawmakers, analysts say.

A relatively small shortfall for the U.K. prime minister, who needs 320 votes to push the pact through Parliament, may kindle hopes that she could succeed in a second attempt and spur gains in the currency. On the other hand, a large margin of loss -- 100 or more -- would ignite risks from a no-deal Brexit to an early election or even a second referendum, driving sterling lower, according to strategists and fund managers.

Below is a compilation of views from analysts and fund managers on the different post-vote scenarios and potential pound reaction:

Barclays

Rejection by 25 to 75 votes appears to be the currency’s market’s base case, strategists including Moyeen Islam wrote in a note Large spot reaction unlikely in this scenario, but risks are skewed toward depreciation and front-end volatility (2-4 months) is likely to stay elevated

Rejection by less than 25 votes would lead to 0.5%-0.75% sterling appreciation on the day on expectation of an orderly Brexit

If May loses by more than 75 votes, it would increase the risk of no-deal Brexit and lead to sell-off in pound

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A defeat by “less than 70 and May lives on to attempt to fight another day,” said head of Group-of-10 strategy Jeremy Stretch

If she loses by 100 to 130 votes, pound would fall below $1.26, but if she loses by more than 150 votes, “we are clearly at risk of a leadership challenge and that could encourage a $1.24 test”

BlackRock

Chief macro strategist Rupert Harrison says May still has a chance at getting her deal approved if the margin of loss is 30 to 40 votes

There is possibility of “small tweaks, particularly to the future relationship document, maybe to parts of the withdrawal agreement,” despite EU leaders saying there isn’t

Defeat by a large margin would spur country to consider alternatives including arrangements on the lines of European Economic Area or FTA

Mizuho Bank

“Personally, I see a little wiggle room but not much -- it’s quite binary for me,” said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund currency sales

Says market will “probably buy pound on 300 votes, sell on 270” “270 or less and 300 votes or more are the market alarm point to sell or buy sterling”

Sees pound rallying to $1.35 if May gets the majority 320 votes; at 300 it will probably rally to $1.30 Sees sterling falling to $1.2250 if vote count is 270 or less for the deal



UBS Wealth Management

“The key thing to watch will be the margin,” said chief economist Dean Turner

“If its something more manageable in terms of numbers, not the 200 number people are talking about that’s arguably a very different situation to a huge defeat” “If its a huge defeat things become a bit more messy, we start talking about confidence motions etc.”

“A defeat of 50, perhaps,” is manageable; “is a defeat of 100 manageable? Maybe.”

