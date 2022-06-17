Several Bigger Hikes Possible If Inflation Worsens, ECB’s Knot Says

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said several half-point increases in interest rates are possible if inflation worsens.

But speaking in a radio interview, the Dutch central bank chief said cumulative moves are unlikely to reach 200 basis point by early next year.

Facing record growth in consumer prices, the ECB plans to lift its deposit rate, currently -0.5%, by a quarter-point next month and by a larger amount at the following meeting in September. It’s said that there’ll then be a “sustained” cycle of increases, though their size hasn’t been specified.

