Several thousand Canadians are dealing with delayed flights due to a technical problem at Sunwing Airlines Inc., leaving some stranded and others out of pocket as they sought to return from trips abroad — with many citing a severe lack of communication from the carrier.

A network-wide "system issue" prompted delays for "a number" of Sunwing flights Sunday and Monday, hampering check-in and boarding processes as well, the company said.

It said the problem stems from its reservation systems provider, which also serves other airlines, snarling their traffic as well.

Sunwing's website showed virtually all flights scheduled for Monday — more than 40 — had been delayed, some by more than 12 hours. Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed no Sunwing planes in the air for hours-long stretches throughout the day.

Customers took to social media to register their frustration.

Patrick Levesque was slated to fly back early yesterday evening to Ottawa from Varadero, Cuba, where the Sunwing plane had landed on a stopover from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

"Now it's 24 hours later," the 58-year-old construction worker said in a video chat from the Varadero airport at 4 p.m.

"I don't get paid for days that I don't work. It is sad," he said, noting he missed his Monday shift.

Sunwing put passengers up in a hotel Sunday night and told them to gather in the hotel lobby for an 8 a.m. airport shuttle, he said.

"Not a single soul from Sunwing appeared at the hotel," Levesque said, noting a shuttle did arrive at 2 p.m.

"A lack of communication on Sunwing's part made a lot of people confused and made a lot of people scramble."

The company said it is trying to notify passengers "where possible," with arrangements for hotel accommodations and airport transfers underway in some cases.

"We sincerely regret the impact this is having on our customers’ travel plans and are working diligently with our technology provider to resolve the issue as soon as possible so that regular flight operations can resume," Sunwing said.

Passengers with trips scheduled over the next day should check their flight status, it added.

Passenger Kung Chu said his flight from Aruba to Toronto, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, was pushed back until 1:42 p.m. Tuesday.

"We didn't get any official email or notification that our flight was delayed ... and it wasn't useful that Sunwing social media platforms weren't giving us enough information about the situation or what we should do."

Chu, a 35-year-old marketing professional who was returning from a destination wedding, said he and about 30 other guests had to discern what was happening from social media posts from disgruntled passengers.

"I personally think it's still up in the air until we're actually on there," he said of the next-day flight.

"Some people say they feel like they're almost stranded."