(Bloomberg) -- Simple, low-cost measures can reduce the risk of excessive bleeding after childbirth, the leading cause of maternal postpartum death, a study found.

The number of women losing more than a liter of blood, a key postpartum risk measure, fell 60% when midwives monitored blood loss accurately and used a group of World Health Organization-recommended treatments including uterine massage and intravenous fluids, according to a study published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Postpartum bleeding affects about 14 million people each year, resulting in about 70,000 deaths, primarily among women in lower-income countries, according to researchers from WHO and the UK’s University of Birmingham. The trial, involving more than 200,000 women in 80 hospitals across Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania, showed the interventions also cut the need for blood transfusions that can be hard to perform in countries where the resource is scarce and expensive.

Most providers currently only use visual inspection to assess bleeding, which tends to underestimate blood loss, the researchers said. Then when treatment is provided it’s usually done with time gaps between each intervention.

“Time is of the essence when responding to postpartum bleeding,” according to Arri Coomarasamy, co-director of the WHO Collaborating Center on Global Women’s Health at the University of Birmingham and leader of the trial. “This new approach to treating postpartum hemorrhage could radically improve women’s chances of surviving childbirth globally.”

The project was supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

