(Bloomberg) -- A severe cyclone is set to hit Pakistan and the west coast of India, home to major ports and oil refineries, on Thursday, India’s weather agency said.

The nation has raised an alert for the “extremely severe cyclonic storm,” dubbed Biparjoy, which could see winds surge to 150 kilometers (93 miles) an hour, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

The cyclone currently lies 580 kilometers west of the Indian financial capital of Mumbai, and 780 kilometers south of Karachi.

At least 70 people were killed when a similar storm tore through an oil field off the coast of Mumbai in May 2021.

