(Bloomberg) -- A severe cyclonic storm is set to slam India’s west coast, home to major refineries and ports, prompting authorities already grappling with a savage second virus wave to evacuate people and patients to safer areas.

Cyclone Tauktae, equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, will hit the Gujarat state on Monday evening, with wind speed seen surging as high as 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The “extremely severe cyclonic storm,” which was about 160 kilometers away from the financial hub of Mumbai on Monday morning, will bring heavy rainfall to the affected regions, damage houses and disrupt electricity supply, the national weather forecaster said.

Authorities have taken several preventive measures to minimize the cyclone’s impact in the country, which is currently the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals and crematoriums in India are getting overwhelmed amid the world’s fastest-surging outbreak. Any disruption from the cyclone threatens to worsen the already-existing shortages of medical supplies from oxygen cylinders to vaccines.

Mumbai Airport

Mumbai, which is forecast to receive very heavy rainfall and squally winds but escape the worst of the storm, has canceled coronavirus vaccinations at public centers. More than 600 patients were moved from the so-called jumbo facilities -- makeshift hospitals to accommodate the surge in infections -- to government-run hospitals. The city’s airport has also been shut for three hours starting 11 a.m. on Monday.

More than 6,500 fishing boats and trawlers out in the sea were shepherded back to safety by the Indian Coast Guard that has deployed ships, aircraft and Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams along the western coast of India. International shipping transiting the area are being warned through radio messages, Indian Coast Guard spokesman, Deputy Inspector General of Police Aniket Singh said.

The Indian Air Force has deployed its fleet heavy transport aircraft to ferry rescue teams and material from various parts of India to the west coast. The IAF has carried over 400 personnel and about 50 tonnes of load of the National Disaster Relief Force since yesterday to the western coast, Spokesperson of the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that care needs to be taken to ensure least possible disruption in oxygen supply from Jamnagar in Gujarat -- the site of Reliance Industries Ltd.’s massive refinery complex -- that is currently India’s largest medical-grade oxygen provider from one location. Reliance said it was making efforts to ensure that production is not hindered, but it may be suspended for a few hours due to the cyclone.

Pakistan has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 19 because of the cyclone, according to the country’s weather department. Rainfall, with winds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour in about half a dozen cities in southern Sindh province, are likely, it added.

