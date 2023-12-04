(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

A severe cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy rain and strong winds across southeast India, with authorities warning of flash floods, damage to crops and power failures in some affected areas.

Cyclone Michaung may bring winds as high as 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour as it nears the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department. Parts of the state along with Tamil Nadu and Odisha are expected to receive moderate rains on Monday and heavy rainfall Tuesday, the bureau said.

Cyclones are not uncommon in South Asia, but scientists say that climate change has resulted in a rise in the frequency of the storms, heat waves, floods and droughts. Extreme weather events have been causing billions of dollar of losses in the region because of damages to crops, infrastructure and human lives.

Fishermen have been asked to suspend their operations in the region as waves could surge 1-to-1.5 meters above astronomical tides at the time of the cyclone’s landfall, the weather bureau said. Heavy rainfall in low-lying areas of some coastal districts may cause flash floods, damage paddy crops and orchards, and affect power and communication lines, it said.

The weather department has advised to evacuate residents from some areas, regulate shipping and road transport operations, and ensure that people stay indoors when the storm hits the region.

Several areas in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, reported massive waterlogging, and power disruptions as heavy rains lashed the city on Monday morning, according to the Times of India newspaper. Many flights have been cancelled or delayed, and suburban trains have been temporarily suspended in the city, it said.

