(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology warned Saturday that severe thunderstorms could cause flash flooding in Victoria state, as wild weather that’s cost lives and damaged properties continued in the country’s east.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the coming hours, the bureau said in a televised warning and on social media.

The weather service has said that parts of Australia likely suffered their wettest Christmas on record, in a further blow to insurers already battered by the impact of a tropical cyclone last month. The Insurance Council of Australia declared the storms on Christmas Day and Boxing Day a significant event for Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria with thousands of claims received.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.