(Bloomberg) -- A Russian company flush with cash is on the brink of missing a bond coupon payment after Citigroup Inc. asked it to get an ironclad permit to pay from the U.S. Treasury, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Steelmaker Severstal’s $12.6 million coupon payment was originally due March 16, but paying and transfer agent Citigroup Inc. has required Severstal get permission from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control before it remits the cash, the people said, declining to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

With the bond coupon’s grace period -- a buffer that gives the firm room to work out any technical glitches -- expiring Wednesday, the company is running out of time. And if it does, then it risks becoming the first Russian company to fail to meet a deadline on foreign-currency debt since the war in Ukraine began. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment, as did Severstal’s press department.

A missed payment is likely to exacerbate foreign investor anxiety at a time when there’s uncertainty about whether Russian firms can continue honoring their debt obligations given the number of sanctions and capital controls in place. If the money isn’t in creditors’ accounts by the end of Wednesday, they may opt to wait several days to see if Severstal can come up with the necessary permits to pay the interest, rather than accelerate the debt and demand full repayment.

While the company itself is not sanctioned, controlling shareholder Alexey Mordashov is on the European Union and U.K.’s sanctions lists. Still, because he’s not included in any U.S. sanctions, Severstal refrained from preemptively applying for an OFAC permit, one of the people said.

Severstal’s interest payment is due to holders of $800 million in so-called loan participation notes that mature in 2024. The debt, which pays an annual rate of 3.15%, was issued by Luxembourg-based unit Steel Capital.

Severstal said in a March 16 press release that it had received permission from the Russian government to make the interest payment in dollars, but that it had grounds to believe that Citigroup would block the payment. Instead of transferring the full amount owed, Severstal decided to make a test payment, which as of the end of last week had not been processed, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

If the interest payment isn’t processed, the company said last week it would pursue “alternative options” to pay its creditors, without providing further details.

