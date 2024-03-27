(Bloomberg) -- Sewage spills in England soared by 54% last year fanning public anger just as water bills as set to rise.

Rainwater and sewage share the same pipes in Britain. Storm overflows act as relief valves if the system is at risk of being overwhelmed. The data suggest that storm overflows are operating even when it’s not raining, which means undiluted sewage is being pumped into waterways.

Figures released by the Environment Agency on Wednesday showed England’s 14,000 storm overflows each spilled 464,056 times in 2023 for more than 3.6 million hours in total. In 2022, the overflows spilled 301,091 times for about 1.8 million hours in total. That means some sites were spilling almost every day of the year, the EA data show.

The increase was partly due to better monitoring as well as more rainfall, the EA said. While most European countries barely measure spillage from storm overflows, 100% of them in England are now fitted with spill detectors. Last year was also the sixth wettest since records started in 1836.

The report will put further pressure on water companies to prove they are taking action to tackle pollution, which has become a political flash point since the pandemic when people started swimming in local rivers and realized they were contaminated with sewage.

The data comes just as water bills across England and Wales are due to rise by an average of 6% from April 1, according to Water UK. The UK’s largest water and sewage firm, Thames Water, will raise its annual bill £15 ($18.95) on average to £471.

The government said wet weather was no excuse for poor performance.

“Today’s data shows water companies must go further and faster to tackle storm overflows and clean up our precious waterways,” said Water Minister Robbie Moore.

High levels of E.coli, found in sewage, have been found along a stretch of the River Thames that will be used for the Oxford-Cambridge rowing race at the weekend.

Rowers are advised to cover cuts, grazes and blisters with waterproof dressings, taking care not to swallow river water that splashes close to the mouth, wearing suitable footwear when launching or recovering a boat, and cleaning all equipment thoroughly, according to campaign group River Action, which tested the water.

Water companies say they have a plan to invest a total £10 billion to cut spills by 40% by 2030, but they need approval from the regulator Ofwat to raise bills by 35% on average in order to fund the investment. Ofwat in turn has said it won’t allow companies to raise consumer costs to pay for work that companies promised to carry out in previous years, as it would mean households were in effect paying twice.

“These results are unacceptable and demonstrate exactly why we urgently need regulatory approval to upgrade our system so it can better cope with the weather,” said a spokesman for the trade body Water UK.

Ofwat is due to make its initial determination on the investment plans in June, with a final decision due in December.

