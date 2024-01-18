(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said Europe needs to harmonize its capital markets further to fund much needed investments by companies and make sure the region can attract technology firms.

Harmonization is “necessary in order to finance new technologies, new emerging industries,” Sewing said on a panel in Davos moderated by Bloomberg News’s Stephanie Flanders on Thursday. Europe needs “the capital markets union not only as the financing port for traditional industries, but actually as our chance to attract new industries like the tech industry into Europe.”

Sewing, who is also the head of the European banking lobby EBF, has long called on politicians to move forward on the project as a way to improve funding for companies. While proponents of the idea say it would increase the amount of capital available for large-scale projects such as the energy transition, progress has been hampered by national interests.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, speaking on the same panel, repeated calls for a more powerful European securities watchdog as one measure to drive capital markets integration.

Read More: Lagarde Calls for European SEC by Expanding Watchdog’s Power

The US Securities and Exchange Commission “is pretty powerful and can actually implement and deliver on the single set of rules throughout the United States,” Lagarde said. Giving similar authority to the bloc’s watchdog ESMA “would certainly also make a dent in that very slow and gradual process” of unifying capital markets in Europe, she said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.