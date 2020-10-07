(Bloomberg) -- One of Denmark’s most powerful politicians is stepping down after trying to keep secret an episode in which he sexually harassed a younger female colleague.

Morten Ostergaard, the leader of the Social Liberal Party, said he had “betrayed the trust” of his party members, speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Copenhagen.

He said he regretted that he “hadn’t had the courage” to admit his involvement in the incident, which took place several years ago. His party is the biggest parliament ally of the Social Democrat government.

The ouster comes as Denmark’s parliament deals with allegations that it’s allowed systematic abuse for years. A total of 322 former and current female politicians and staffers at parliament recently signed a letter saying they’d experienced sexual harassment, prompting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to seek an external investigation.

Read more: Sex Abuse Scandals Rock Denmark After Missed ‘MeToo’ Moment

Lotte Rod, 35, of the Social Liberal party was one of those to come forward, saying a fellow party member had harassed her by touching her in an inappropriate way. Ostergaard, 44, initially said the party had dealt with the matter and refused to identify the offender.

“It was my hand she had to remove from her thigh almost a decade ago,” Ostergaard said on Wednesday.

Ostergaard, who was an economy minister in a previous government coalition, will remain a member of parliament. The new leader of the Social Liberal party will be 45-year-old Sofie Carsten Nielsen, a former minister of education.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.